1 IRR to PKR - Convert Iranian Rials to Pakistani Rupees

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0065860383 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 151.836 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:55 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee

irr
IRR
pkr
PKR
1 IRR0.00658604 PKR
5 IRR0.0329302 PKR
10 IRR0.0658604 PKR
25 IRR0.164651 PKR
50 IRR0.329302 PKR
100 IRR0.658604 PKR
500 IRR3.29302 PKR
1,000 IRR6.58604 PKR
5,000 IRR32.9302 PKR
10,000 IRR65.8604 PKR

Convert Pakistani Rupee to Iranian Rial

pkr
PKR
irr
IRR
1 PKR151.836 IRR
5 PKR759.182 IRR
10 PKR1,518.36 IRR
25 PKR3,795.91 IRR
50 PKR7,591.82 IRR
100 PKR15,183.6 IRR
500 PKR75,918.2 IRR
1,000 PKR151,836 IRR
5,000 PKR759,182 IRR
10,000 PKR1,518,360 IRR

IRR to PKR Chart

1 IRR = 0 PKR

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00663370.0066756
Low
0.00654910.0065459
Average
0.00660090.0066210
Volatility
0.34%0.48%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

pkr

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

