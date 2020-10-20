1 Iranian Rial =
0.0000090860759 Omani Rials
1 OMR = 110,059 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
OMR
|1 IRR
|0.00000908608 OMR
|5 IRR
|0.0000454304 OMR
|10 IRR
|0.0000908608 OMR
|25 IRR
|0.000227152 OMR
|50 IRR
|0.000454304 OMR
|100 IRR
|0.000908608 OMR
|500 IRR
|0.00454304 OMR
|1,000 IRR
|0.00908608 OMR
|5,000 IRR
|0.0454304 OMR
|10,000 IRR
|0.0908608 OMR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000091685
|0.0000092253
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000090455
|0.0000090455
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000091216
|0.0000091553
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Omani Rial info
