1 Iranian Rial =
0.000038645222 New Zealand Dollars
1 NZD = 25,876.4 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.000038645222 New Zealand Dollars
1 NZD = 25,876.4 IRR
IRR
NZD
|1 IRR
|0.0000386452 NZD
|5 IRR
|0.000193226 NZD
|10 IRR
|0.000386452 NZD
|25 IRR
|0.000966131 NZD
|50 IRR
|0.00193226 NZD
|100 IRR
|0.00386452 NZD
|500 IRR
|0.0193226 NZD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0386452 NZD
|5,000 IRR
|0.193226 NZD
|10,000 IRR
|0.386452 NZD
1 IRR = 0 NZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000039117
|0.000040553
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000038113
|0.000038113
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000038661
|0.000039288
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.More New Zealand Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings