1 Iranian Rial =
0.00024913819 Norwegian Kroner
1 NOK = 4,013.84 IRR
IRR
NOK
|1 IRR
|0.000249138 NOK
|5 IRR
|0.00124569 NOK
|10 IRR
|0.00249138 NOK
|25 IRR
|0.00622845 NOK
|50 IRR
|0.0124569 NOK
|100 IRR
|0.0249138 NOK
|500 IRR
|0.124569 NOK
|1,000 IRR
|0.249138 NOK
|5,000 IRR
|1.24569 NOK
|10,000 IRR
|2.49138 NOK
1 IRR = 0 NOK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00025498
|0.00026503
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00024665
|0.00024665
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00025168
|0.00025567
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Norwegian Krone exchange rate is the NOK to USD rate. The currency code for Norwegian Kroner is NOK. The currency symbol is kr.More Norwegian Krone info
