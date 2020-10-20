1 IRR to MYR - Convert Iranian Rials to Malaysian Ringgits

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00011127488 Malaysian Ringgits

1 MYR = 8,986.75 IRR

Iranian Rial to Malaysian Ringgit conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:54 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Malaysian Ringgit

irr
IRR
myr
MYR
1 IRR0.000111275 MYR
5 IRR0.000556374 MYR
10 IRR0.00111275 MYR
25 IRR0.00278187 MYR
50 IRR0.00556374 MYR
100 IRR0.0111275 MYR
500 IRR0.0556374 MYR
1,000 IRR0.111275 MYR
5,000 IRR0.556374 MYR
10,000 IRR1.11275 MYR

Convert Malaysian Ringgit to Iranian Rial

myr
MYR
irr
IRR
1 MYR8,986.75 IRR
5 MYR44,933.8 IRR
10 MYR89,867.5 IRR
25 MYR224,669 IRR
50 MYR449,338 IRR
100 MYR898,675 IRR
500 MYR4,493,380 IRR
1,000 MYR8,986,750 IRR
5,000 MYR44,933,800 IRR
10,000 MYR89,867,500 IRR

IRR to MYR Chart

1 IRR = 0 MYR

1 Iranian Rial to Malaysian Ringgit stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000112340.00011472
Low
0.000110700.00011051
Average
0.000111620.00011249
Volatility
0.37%0.51%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

myr

MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.

, ratings