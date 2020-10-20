1 Iranian Rial =
0.010804109 Comorian Francs
1 KMF = 92.5574 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
KMF
|1 IRR
|0.0108041 KMF
|5 IRR
|0.0540205 KMF
|10 IRR
|0.108041 KMF
|25 IRR
|0.270103 KMF
|50 IRR
|0.540205 KMF
|100 IRR
|1.08041 KMF
|500 IRR
|5.40205 KMF
|1,000 IRR
|10.8041 KMF
|5,000 IRR
|54.0205 KMF
|10,000 IRR
|108.041 KMF
1 IRR = 0 KMF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010951
|0.011066
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010646
|0.010646
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.010836
|0.010869
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.More Comorian Franc info
