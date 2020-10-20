1 Iranian Rial =
0.001971398 Indian Rupees
1 INR = 507.254 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
INR
|1 IRR
|0.0019714 INR
|5 IRR
|0.00985699 INR
|10 IRR
|0.019714 INR
|25 IRR
|0.0492849 INR
|50 IRR
|0.0985699 INR
|100 IRR
|0.19714 INR
|500 IRR
|0.985699 INR
|1,000 IRR
|1.9714 INR
|5,000 IRR
|9.85699 INR
|10,000 IRR
|19.714 INR
1 IRR = 0 INR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0019897
|0.0020009
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0019612
|0.0019599
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0019780
|0.0019839
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indian Rupee exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for Indian Rupees is INR. The currency symbol is ₹.More Indian Rupee info
