1 Iranian Rial =
0.000088885048 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 11,250.5 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
ILS
|1 IRR
|0.000088885 ILS
|5 IRR
|0.000444425 ILS
|10 IRR
|0.00088885 ILS
|25 IRR
|0.00222213 ILS
|50 IRR
|0.00444425 ILS
|100 IRR
|0.0088885 ILS
|500 IRR
|0.0444425 ILS
|1,000 IRR
|0.088885 ILS
|5,000 IRR
|0.444425 ILS
|10,000 IRR
|0.88885 ILS
1 IRR = 0 ILS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000089757
|0.000090946
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000086443
|0.000086443
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000088495
|0.000088748
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.74%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.More Israeli Shekel info
