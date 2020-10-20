1 Iranian Rial =
0.00018455972 Hong Kong Dollars
1 HKD = 5,418.30 IRR
IRR
HKD
|1 IRR
|0.00018456 HKD
|5 IRR
|0.000922799 HKD
|10 IRR
|0.0018456 HKD
|25 IRR
|0.00461399 HKD
|50 IRR
|0.00922799 HKD
|100 IRR
|0.018456 HKD
|500 IRR
|0.0922799 HKD
|1,000 IRR
|0.18456 HKD
|5,000 IRR
|0.922799 HKD
|10,000 IRR
|1.8456 HKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00018599
|0.00018765
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00018393
|0.00018393
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00018507
|0.00018592
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.More Hong Kong Dollar info
