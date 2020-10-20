1 IRR to FJD - Convert Iranian Rials to Fijian Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000052758009 Fijian Dollars

1 FJD = 18,954.5 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Fijian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:52 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Fijian Dollar

irr
IRR
fjd
FJD
1 IRR0.000052758 FJD
5 IRR0.00026379 FJD
10 IRR0.00052758 FJD
25 IRR0.00131895 FJD
50 IRR0.0026379 FJD
100 IRR0.0052758 FJD
500 IRR0.026379 FJD
1,000 IRR0.052758 FJD
5,000 IRR0.26379 FJD
10,000 IRR0.52758 FJD

Convert Fijian Dollar to Iranian Rial

fjd
FJD
irr
IRR
1 FJD18,954.5 IRR
5 FJD94,772.3 IRR
10 FJD189,545 IRR
25 FJD473,862 IRR
50 FJD947,723 IRR
100 FJD1,895,450 IRR
500 FJD9,477,230 IRR
1,000 FJD18,954,500 IRR
5,000 FJD94,772,300 IRR
10,000 FJD189,545,000 IRR

IRR to FJD Chart

1 IRR = 0 FJD

1 Iranian Rial to Fijian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000538560.000054802
Low
0.0000530430.000052525
Average
0.0000534190.000053760
Volatility
0.45%0.79%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

fjd

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

