1 Iranian Rial =
0.0013619054 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 734.265 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
ETB
|1 IRR
|0.00136191 ETB
|5 IRR
|0.00680953 ETB
|10 IRR
|0.0136191 ETB
|25 IRR
|0.0340476 ETB
|50 IRR
|0.0680953 ETB
|100 IRR
|0.136191 ETB
|500 IRR
|0.680953 ETB
|1,000 IRR
|1.36191 ETB
|5,000 IRR
|6.80953 ETB
|10,000 IRR
|13.6191 ETB
1 IRR = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0013746
|0.0013765
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0013510
|0.0013382
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0013631
|0.0013621
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
