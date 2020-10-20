1 Iranian Rial =
0.00056660305 Cuban Pesos
1 CUP = 1,764.90 IRR
IRR
CUP
|1 IRR
|0.000566603 CUP
|5 IRR
|0.00283302 CUP
|10 IRR
|0.00566603 CUP
|25 IRR
|0.0141651 CUP
|50 IRR
|0.0283302 CUP
|100 IRR
|0.0566603 CUP
|500 IRR
|0.283302 CUP
|1,000 IRR
|0.566603 CUP
|5,000 IRR
|2.83302 CUP
|10,000 IRR
|5.66603 CUP
1 IRR = 0 CUP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00057254
|0.00057503
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00056474
|0.00056456
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00056803
|0.00057018
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.32%
|0.46%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Cuban Peso info
