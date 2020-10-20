1 IRR to BZD - Convert Iranian Rials to Belizean Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000047778756 Belizean Dollars

1 BZD = 20,929.8 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Belizean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:19 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Belizean Dollar

irr
IRR
bzd
BZD
1 IRR0.0000477788 BZD
5 IRR0.000238894 BZD
10 IRR0.000477788 BZD
25 IRR0.00119447 BZD
50 IRR0.00238894 BZD
100 IRR0.00477788 BZD
500 IRR0.0238894 BZD
1,000 IRR0.0477788 BZD
5,000 IRR0.238894 BZD
10,000 IRR0.477788 BZD

Convert Belizean Dollar to Iranian Rial

bzd
BZD
irr
IRR
1 BZD20,929.8 IRR
5 BZD104,649 IRR
10 BZD209,298 IRR
25 BZD523,245 IRR
50 BZD1,046,490 IRR
100 BZD2,092,980 IRR
500 BZD10,464,900 IRR
1,000 BZD20,929,800 IRR
5,000 BZD104,649,000 IRR
10,000 BZD209,298,000 IRR

IRR to BZD Chart

1 IRR = 0 BZD

1 Iranian Rial to Belizean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000481240.000048490
Low
0.0000475880.000047556
Average
0.0000479110.000048067
Volatility
0.34%0.53%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bzd

BZD - Belizean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.

