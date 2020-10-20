1 Iranian Rial =
0.000047778756 Belizean Dollars
1 BZD = 20,929.8 IRR
IRR
BZD
|1 IRR
|0.0000477788 BZD
|5 IRR
|0.000238894 BZD
|10 IRR
|0.000477788 BZD
|25 IRR
|0.00119447 BZD
|50 IRR
|0.00238894 BZD
|100 IRR
|0.00477788 BZD
|500 IRR
|0.0238894 BZD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0477788 BZD
|5,000 IRR
|0.238894 BZD
|10,000 IRR
|0.477788 BZD
1 IRR = 0 BZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000048124
|0.000048490
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000047588
|0.000047556
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000047911
|0.000048067
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.More Belizean Dollar info
