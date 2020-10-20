1 Iranian Rial =
0.0019716482 Bhutanese Ngultrums
1 BTN = 507.190 IRR
IRR
BTN
|1 IRR
|0.00197165 BTN
|5 IRR
|0.00985824 BTN
|10 IRR
|0.0197165 BTN
|25 IRR
|0.0492912 BTN
|50 IRR
|0.0985824 BTN
|100 IRR
|0.197165 BTN
|500 IRR
|0.985824 BTN
|1,000 IRR
|1.97165 BTN
|5,000 IRR
|9.85824 BTN
|10,000 IRR
|19.7165 BTN
1 IRR = 0 BTN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0019897
|0.0020009
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0019612
|0.0019599
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0019780
|0.0019839
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..More Bhutanese Ngultrum info
