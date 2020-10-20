1 IRR to BSD - Convert Iranian Rials to Bahamian Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000023636006 Bahamian Dollars

1 BSD = 42,308.3 IRR

Iranian Rial to Bahamian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:55 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Bahamian Dollar

irr
IRR
bsd
BSD
1 IRR0.000023636 BSD
5 IRR0.00011818 BSD
10 IRR0.00023636 BSD
25 IRR0.0005909 BSD
50 IRR0.0011818 BSD
100 IRR0.0023636 BSD
500 IRR0.011818 BSD
1,000 IRR0.023636 BSD
5,000 IRR0.11818 BSD
10,000 IRR0.23636 BSD

Convert Bahamian Dollar to Iranian Rial

bsd
BSD
irr
IRR
1 BSD42,308.3 IRR
5 BSD211,542 IRR
10 BSD423,083 IRR
25 BSD1,057,710 IRR
50 BSD2,115,420 IRR
100 BSD4,230,830 IRR
500 BSD21,154,200 IRR
1,000 BSD42,308,300 IRR
5,000 BSD211,542,000 IRR
10,000 BSD423,083,000 IRR

IRR to BSD Chart

1 IRR = 0 BSD

1 Iranian Rial to Bahamian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000238080.000023963
Low
0.0000235220.000023522
Average
0.0000236950.000023783
Volatility
0.34%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bsd

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

