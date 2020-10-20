1 Iranian Rial =
0.00016282908 Bolivian Bolivianos
1 BOB = 6,141.41 IRR
IRR
BOB
|1 IRR
|0.000162829 BOB
|5 IRR
|0.000814145 BOB
|10 IRR
|0.00162829 BOB
|25 IRR
|0.00407073 BOB
|50 IRR
|0.00814145 BOB
|100 IRR
|0.0162829 BOB
|500 IRR
|0.0814145 BOB
|1,000 IRR
|0.162829 BOB
|5,000 IRR
|0.814145 BOB
|10,000 IRR
|1.62829 BOB
1 IRR = 0 BOB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016511
|0.00016582
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016267
|0.00016265
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00016370
|0.00016438
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.46%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.More Bolivian Bolíviano info
