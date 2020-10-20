1 Iranian Rial =
0.000031951087 Bruneian Dollars
1 BND = 31,297.8 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
BND
|1 IRR
|0.0000319511 BND
|5 IRR
|0.000159755 BND
|10 IRR
|0.000319511 BND
|25 IRR
|0.000798777 BND
|50 IRR
|0.00159755 BND
|100 IRR
|0.00319511 BND
|500 IRR
|0.0159755 BND
|1,000 IRR
|0.0319511 BND
|5,000 IRR
|0.159755 BND
|10,000 IRR
|0.319511 BND
1 IRR = 0 BND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000032286
|0.000032604
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000031755
|0.000031670
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000032056
|0.000032195
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.More Bruneian Dollar info
