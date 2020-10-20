1 Iranian Rial =
0.000023530943 Bermudian Dollars
1 BMD = 42,497.2 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
BMD
|1 IRR
|0.0000235309 BMD
|5 IRR
|0.000117655 BMD
|10 IRR
|0.000235309 BMD
|25 IRR
|0.000588274 BMD
|50 IRR
|0.00117655 BMD
|100 IRR
|0.00235309 BMD
|500 IRR
|0.0117655 BMD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0235309 BMD
|5,000 IRR
|0.117655 BMD
|10,000 IRR
|0.235309 BMD
1 IRR = 0 BMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000023808
|0.000023963
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000023522
|0.000023522
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000023695
|0.000023783
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.More Bermudian Dollar info
