1 Iranian Rial =
0.0000089061283 Bahraini Dinars
1 BHD = 112,282 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
BHD
|1 IRR
|0.00000890613 BHD
|5 IRR
|0.0000445306 BHD
|10 IRR
|0.0000890613 BHD
|25 IRR
|0.000222653 BHD
|50 IRR
|0.000445306 BHD
|100 IRR
|0.000890613 BHD
|500 IRR
|0.00445306 BHD
|1,000 IRR
|0.00890613 BHD
|5,000 IRR
|0.0445306 BHD
|10,000 IRR
|0.0890613 BHD
1 IRR = 0 BHD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000089518
|0.0000090100
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000088441
|0.0000088441
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000089092
|0.0000089425
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.More Bahraini Dinar info
