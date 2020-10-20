1 IRR to BGN - Convert Iranian Rials to Bulgarian Leva

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000042960055 Bulgarian Leva

1 BGN = 23,277.4 IRR

Iranian Rial to Bulgarian Lev conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:51 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Bulgarian Lev

irr
IRR
bgn
BGN
1 IRR0.0000429601 BGN
5 IRR0.0002148 BGN
10 IRR0.000429601 BGN
25 IRR0.001074 BGN
50 IRR0.002148 BGN
100 IRR0.00429601 BGN
500 IRR0.02148 BGN
1,000 IRR0.0429601 BGN
5,000 IRR0.2148 BGN
10,000 IRR0.429601 BGN

Convert Bulgarian Lev to Iranian Rial

bgn
BGN
irr
IRR
1 BGN23,277.4 IRR
5 BGN116,387 IRR
10 BGN232,774 IRR
25 BGN581,936 IRR
50 BGN1,163,870 IRR
100 BGN2,327,740 IRR
500 BGN11,638,700 IRR
1,000 BGN23,277,400 IRR
5,000 BGN116,387,000 IRR
10,000 BGN232,774,000 IRR

IRR to BGN Chart

1 IRR = 0 BGN

1 Iranian Rial to Bulgarian Lev stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000435340.000043995
Low
0.0000423220.000042322
Average
0.0000430800.000043208
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bgn

BGN - Bulgarian Lev

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.

, ratings