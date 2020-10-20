1 Iranian Rial =
0.0091814198 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 108.916 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0091814198 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 108.916 IRR
IRR
AMD
|1 IRR
|0.00918142 AMD
|5 IRR
|0.0459071 AMD
|10 IRR
|0.0918142 AMD
|25 IRR
|0.229535 AMD
|50 IRR
|0.459071 AMD
|100 IRR
|0.918142 AMD
|500 IRR
|4.59071 AMD
|1,000 IRR
|9.18142 AMD
|5,000 IRR
|45.9071 AMD
|10,000 IRR
|91.8142 AMD
1 IRR = 0 AMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0092422
|0.0094716
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0090826
|0.0090826
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0091537
|0.0092104
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.67%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings