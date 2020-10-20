1 IRR to ALL - Convert Iranian Rials to Albanian Leke

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.002194663 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 455.651 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:54 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Albanian Lek

irr
IRR
all
ALL
1 IRR0.00219466 ALL
5 IRR0.0109733 ALL
10 IRR0.0219466 ALL
25 IRR0.0548666 ALL
50 IRR0.109733 ALL
100 IRR0.219466 ALL
500 IRR1.09733 ALL
1,000 IRR2.19466 ALL
5,000 IRR10.9733 ALL
10,000 IRR21.9466 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Iranian Rial

all
ALL
irr
IRR
1 ALL455.651 IRR
5 ALL2,278.25 IRR
10 ALL4,556.51 IRR
25 ALL11,391.3 IRR
50 ALL22,782.5 IRR
100 ALL45,565.1 IRR
500 ALL227,825 IRR
1,000 ALL455,651 IRR
5,000 ALL2,278,250 IRR
10,000 ALL4,556,510 IRR

IRR to ALL Chart

1 IRR = 0 ALL

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00223500.0022751
Low
0.00217350.0021735
Average
0.00220970.0022249
Volatility
0.40%0.61%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

More Albanian Lek info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings