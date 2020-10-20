1 IRR to AFN - Convert Iranian Rials to Afghan Afghanis

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0016844817 Afghan Afghanis

1 AFN = 593.654 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Afghan Afghani conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:17 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Afghan Afghani

irr
IRR
afn
AFN
1 IRR0.00168448 AFN
5 IRR0.00842241 AFN
10 IRR0.0168448 AFN
25 IRR0.042112 AFN
50 IRR0.0842241 AFN
100 IRR0.168448 AFN
500 IRR0.842241 AFN
1,000 IRR1.68448 AFN
5,000 IRR8.42241 AFN
10,000 IRR16.8448 AFN

Convert Afghan Afghani to Iranian Rial

afn
AFN
irr
IRR
1 AFN593.654 IRR
5 AFN2,968.27 IRR
10 AFN5,936.54 IRR
25 AFN14,841.4 IRR
50 AFN29,682.7 IRR
100 AFN59,365.4 IRR
500 AFN296,827 IRR
1,000 AFN593,654 IRR
5,000 AFN2,968,270 IRR
10,000 AFN5,936,540 IRR

IRR to AFN Chart

1 IRR = 0 AFN

1 Iranian Rial to Afghan Afghani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00169170.0017357
Low
0.00165970.0016597
Average
0.00167770.0017009
Volatility
0.48%0.51%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

afn

AFN - Afghan Afghani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.

, ratings