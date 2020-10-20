1 Iranian Rial =
0.0016844817 Afghan Afghanis
1 AFN = 593.654 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
AFN
|1 IRR
|0.00168448 AFN
|5 IRR
|0.00842241 AFN
|10 IRR
|0.0168448 AFN
|25 IRR
|0.042112 AFN
|50 IRR
|0.0842241 AFN
|100 IRR
|0.168448 AFN
|500 IRR
|0.842241 AFN
|1,000 IRR
|1.68448 AFN
|5,000 IRR
|8.42241 AFN
|10,000 IRR
|16.8448 AFN
1 IRR = 0 AFN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016917
|0.0017357
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016597
|0.0016597
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016777
|0.0017009
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghan Afghanis is AFN. The currency symbol is ؋.More Afghan Afghani info
