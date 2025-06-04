Sao Tomean Dobra to Taiwan New Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Track currencyView transfer quote

STN to TWD Chart

Sao Tomean Dobra to Taiwan New Dollar

1 STN = 0 TWD

Sep 4, 2025, 13:51 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 13:51 UTC
STN/TWD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info
twd

TWD - Taiwan New Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taiwan New Dollar exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollars is TWD. The currency symbol is NT$.

More Taiwan New Dollar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16541
GBP / EUR1.15360
USD / JPY148.425
GBP / USD1.34442
USD / CHF0.805067
USD / CAD1.38104
EUR / JPY172.977
AUD / USD0.652350

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide