Belgian Franc to Danish Krone Exchange Rate Chart

BEF to DKK Chart
Belgian Franc to Danish Krone
1 BEF = 0 DKK
Oct 21, 2024, 03:46 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 03:46 UTC
BEF/DKK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.
