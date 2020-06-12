Transferring Money to Poland? Here’s What’s New (and Improved)

When you send money to Poland, you can now enjoy faster send and great exchange rates.

Xe Consumer August 14, 2020 — 3 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

Over the past several months, we’ve been enhancing our money transfer experience for a growing number of countries and currencies. We’re happy to announce that Poland and the Polish złoty are the latest to see improvements to their money transfers.

Working alongside our sister transfer provider Ria Money Transfer, we can now send money transfers to Poland through new transfer channels. These new channels mean that these new transfers, compared to how they were previously, will now be...

Much faster At newer, competitive exchange rates

Need to transfer money to Poland in the near future? Let’s take a closer look at what’s changed in the transfer experience and what these improvements mean for your experience in the transfer process.

Introducing our upgraded money transfers to Poland

No two money transfers are alike. Whether you’re looking to make just one large transfer for an upcoming purchase or planning out a series of transfers to pay bills or support loved ones, you have your own specific set of needs that your transfer needs to fulfill.

No matter your reason for making a transfer, we want to ensure that all of our customers have the following experience in the money transfer process:

The money transfer is efficient and arrives at its destination quickly

The process itself is simple and convenient

The sender doesn’t get weighed down by additional fees and unfavorable exchange rates.

To make these high-quality transfers possible, we’ve introduced the following updates to our Poland money transfers:

Faster transfer times . No need to wait 1 to 4 business days for your money to arrive. Now, you can trust that your money transfer will arrive in Poland within 24 hours .

New exchange rates. No hidden fees or margins in our rates. You’ll get a fair, honest, competitive rate for your currency exchange.

How to send money to Poland

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free, comes with no commitment, and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and to get started. There are no changes to this part of the process: it’s as quick and simple as it’s always been:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

After that, your work is done. Enjoy the rest of your day: your transfer will arrive in Poland within the next 24 hours.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to start one of your own? Visit our Poland transfer page to get started.