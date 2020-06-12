Need to Send Money to Peru? Let’s Talk About Our Improved Money Transfers

What's new? We've got faster, more cost-effective money transfers for anyone who wants to send money to Peru.

Planning on sending money for Peru? We’ve got great news for you. Our money transfers aren’t what they used to be. In fact, we’ve recently made some huge improvements to our transfer process. From now on, every money transfer you send to Peru will have several new, great features.

Because we recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, we are now sending our money transfers to Peru through Ria’s channels. What does this mean for you?

From now on, when you send money to Peru, you can expect to see the following:

A much faster arrival New, competitive exchange rates

How do our new Peruvian money transfers compare to what they were before?

Before we discuss our recent improvements in more detail, let’s start by taking a quick look at what your experience used to be when you would send a money transfer to Peru.

Your money would typically reach Peru within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Peru, you can expect to experience the following:

Your money will arrive much sooner . No more waiting several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Peru within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Peru with Xe

No changes to this part of the money transfer process! It’ll be just as quick and easy as before.

At this time, you can only send money to Peru if you’re transferring from Europe or North America. It won’t be that way for long, though—and we’ll let you know as soon as this changes.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our Peru money transfer page to get started.