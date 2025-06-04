ABA Routing Number Lookup
Look up and verify U.S. bank routing numbers (ABA) for ACH, wires, and checks. Search by bank or paste a 9-digit code to check routing number details before you send.
What is a routing number?
A routing number is a 9-digit code that identifies a U.S. bank or credit union. Also called an ABA number or routing transit number (RTN), it directs ACH transfers, domestic wire payments, and check processing to the right institution and location. Always use the correct routing number to avoid delayed transfers.
Routing number format
Every U.S. routing number (ABA/RTN) is 9 digits long:
Region / Federal district (AAAA): Identifies the Federal district and processing area for your bank.
ABA institution identifier (BBBB): Identifies your specific bank in that district, like a bank ID.
Check digit (C): A final “math check” digit that helps catch typos or wrong entries.
Example of a routing number
Where is the routing number on a check?
You can find your routing number at the bottom left of your check. It’s the first nine digits in the row of numbers at the bottom, followed by your account number and then the check number.
Find the routing number for your bank
Click your bank to see the correct U.S. routing numbers for ACH, wire, and checks, with details by state and account type. Don’t see yours? Visit search by bank to browse an expanded list.
How to find your routing number online
Here are simple ways to find it without calling your bank:
On this page: Use our routing number lookup or select your bank logo to see ACH, wire, and check numbers.
Online banking: Sign in and open Account details. Your routing number appears near your account number.
eStatements and check images: Look for the first nine digits at the bottom left.
Federal Reserve directory: Search your bank in the Fedwire directory.
Choosing the right routing number
Banks often use different routing numbers for ACH, wires, and checks. The number printed on your checks may not be the one you need for an ACH transfer or direct debit. If you’re unsure, confirm with your bank or use our routing number lookup to find the right number. Using the wrong number can cause delays or returns.
Routing number vs account number
These numbers work together but do different jobs. Your routing number is a 9-digit code that identifies your bank and routes ACH payments, domestic wires, and checks. Your account number is an 8-12 digit code for your individual account. You’ll find both on a paper check—the routing number comes first at the bottom left, followed by the account number.
What are routing numbers used for?
Routing numbers are often used for payments or transactions for:
Setting up direct deposit or automatic bill pay (ACH)
Receiving salary, pension, tax refunds, or benefits
Sending or receiving a domestic wire transfer
Linking your bank account to payroll or payment apps
Depositing checks or processing e-checks
Not sure which number to use? Use our routing number lookup.
Routing numbers vs SWIFT/BIC codes vs IBANs
For payments, the details you need depend on where the money is going.
Routing numbers (U.S. only)
A 9-digit code for U.S. banks that routes payments including direct deposit, wires, and checks safely.
SWIFT/BIC codes (international)
An 8–11 character code for non-U.S. banks that routes international payments to the right place safely.
IBAN (international account number)
A country-specific account number used outside the U.S. to route payments to the correct account abroad.
Routing number FAQs
A routing number, also called an ABA number or routing transit number, is a 9-digit code that identifies a U.S. bank or credit union for ACH transfers, domestic wire transfers, and check processing. It works with your account number to make sure money is sent to the right bank and the right account. Routing numbers are used only for U.S. payments.
Use the ACH routing number for direct deposit, payroll, and automatic bill pay. Use the wire routing number for domestic wire transfers. For paper checks, use the routing number printed on your checks. Some banks publish different numbers by state or account type. If you are unsure, confirm in online banking or use our routing number lookup to choose the correct number before you send.
Sign in to online or mobile banking and open Account details to view the routing number for that account. Many banks list routing numbers by state or account type on their websites. You can also use our routing number lookup to search by bank name, or check your eStatements and check images. If you see fewer than nine digits, a leading zero may be missing.
A valid U.S. routing number has nine digits and passes a checksum test. Enter the 9-digit code into our routing number lookup to check routing numbers and confirm the bank name and location. Make sure the number type matches your payment type, for example ACH vs wire. If the bank shown does not match your expectations, contact your bank before sending any money.
No. Routing numbers are for U.S. payments only. For international transfers you will usually need the recipient bank’s SWIFT or BIC code and, in many countries, an IBAN or local account format. If you need to send money abroad, compare your options and use Xe to see the total price upfront, get a clear delivery estimate, and track your transfer.
Large banks often have different routing numbers by state, by payment type, or because of mergers. Choose the number that matches your account and payment type. If your bank notifies you of a change, update direct deposits, payroll, and bill payments to avoid delays or returns. When in doubt, verify in online banking or with our routing number lookup.
Disclaimer
The routing numbers, bank names, addresses, and other details shown here are provided for general information only. While we work to keep this page accurate, Xe does not warrant that the information is complete, up to date, or free of errors. Financial institutions may change their details without notice.
Xe does not make any representations about the legal status, licensing, or operational integrity of any bank or intermediary listed. Inclusion does not constitute endorsement or verification.
Any transfer or decision you make based on this information is at your own risk. Xe is not liable for any loss, delay, or damages arising from reliance on the data or from dealings with third parties referenced here.
Always confirm all details directly with the relevant financial institution before initiating a transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only. Portions of this page may appear in other languages, but the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.