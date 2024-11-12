We're not just any transfer service. From everyday payments to high-stakes moves, our customers trust us to make it happen. Dive into our most popular transfers today!
Whether you're sending money to your loved ones or purchasing your dream home abroad—Xe has you covered. Send money to over 190 countries across 130+ currencies. Setting up your first transfer is easy and quick.
Send money online with Xe easily in these steps:
Select 'Destination country' for your transfer.
Enter the amount in 'You send' or 'Recipient gets' for currency conversion. For specific amounts, complete 'Recipient gets' first.
Choose a payment method: 'Direct Debit (ACH)', 'Debit Card', 'Credit Card', or 'Wire Transfer'. For urgent transfers, use debit or credit card.
Send to recipient's bank account, or if available, arrange cash pickup or send to a mobile wallet.
Provide recipient's details and transfer reason.
For bank transfers, await a confirmation email with our bank details to make the payment.
Send your money!
The cost of sending your money to another country changes based on how you choose to pay, the type of money you're sending, and where you're sending.
If you use the Xe app or go online, you can see the exact cost before you send your money. Because we use live exchange rates, the cost of your transfer might change before you finish the transaction. If that happens, we'll let you know right away.
In some countries, people have to pay a fee when they use a credit or debit card for their money transfer. This fee is a percentage of the total amount you're sending. Also, if you use a credit card, your card company might charge you a separate fee called a cash advance fee.
If you need to send money fast, we recommend using a card — most card transfers are completed within minutes. If you pay with a bank or wire transfer, you won't have to pay a fee, but it could take up to four business days for the money to get to the person you're sending it to.
Initiating a money transfer reveals typical durations. Delivery time estimates may change based on currency, destination, and payment method. Track transfers using the Activity screen on the Xe app or website and chat live with our virtual assistant, Lexi, for assistance.
Fastest payment options:
Transfers begin once we've received your payment.
Card payments are the quickest, processed almost instantly. Choose card payment for urgent transfers.
Bank transfers, direct debits, and ACH are a bit slower, taking up to 2 business days to reach us.
Delivery timeframes:
After receiving your payment, we send your money. Allow 1 to 3 business days for transfers to reach recipients, depending on currency and destination. For concerns, chat with Lexi to track transfers.
For your security, we do have limits on how much you can send in a single online transfer.
Online transfer limit per region:
UK & Europe (GBEU): £350,000 GBP or sending currency equivalent
United States (US): $535,000 USD or sending currency equivalent
Canada (CA): $560,000 CAD or sending currency equivalent
Australia & New Zealand (AUNZ): or sending currency equivalent
The payment method you choose may also determine how much you can send with us. Read our FAQs for more information and view a list of payment methods available to you.
Customers in Canada and the USA paying by bank or wire transfer:
Customers in Canada need to send $3000 CAD or more to pay by bank or wire transfer
Customers in the USA need to send $3000 USD or more to pay by bank or wire transfer
Since the transfer’s going directly to your bank account, the sender will need to have the bank information handy to send the transfer.
Make sure that the sender knows the following information:
Your name
Your address (your residential address, not the bank’s address)
Your bank account number
Your BIC or SWIFT code
Your bank name
Most transfers will arrive on the same day, but occasionally some recipient banks can take between 1-4 days to deposit the money in your account. Depending on the payment method and the delivery route, it could even reach you in just a few minutes.
The money will be automatically deposited into your account. No need to head out to your local bank’s branch and wait in line; just wait for your bank to notify you that there’s been a deposit in your account.
If you send more than $50,000 USD a year (or local currency equivalent) you are eligible for this service.
Here are just a few things the team can help you with:
Support with setting up large transfers
Setting up a forward order to lock in the current send rate for up to 24 months
Creating market orders to enable you to send money when a target rate is achieved
Creating a regular payment for making regular, automated transfers with fixed rates, just like your usual direct debits
If you would like to speak with a member of our team, you can call us using the below details:
United Kingdom (GB): +441753441800 (8am-6pm GMT)
Europe (EU): +441753441800 (8am-6pm GMT)
New Zealand (NZ): +6499054625 (9am-7pm NZT)
Australia (AU): +61280745279 (9am-7pm NZT)
United States (US): +17372557830 (7am-5pm PT)
Canada (CA): +16474753660 (7am-5pm PT)
Looking for more information on large money transfers?
Check out our Large Money Transfer page.
Check the status of your money transfer, or take an action to get it moving, in the app or in your online account.
Track your money transfer in the app:
1. Open Track screen
2. Click transfer for status and timeline
Track your money transfer in your online account:
1. Open Activity screen
2. Click Details, Share, or Resend for actions
Ask Lexi to track your money transfer:
1. Click 'Chat with us'
2. Enter contract number (e.g. C12345678)
3. Lexi provides status update
With transfer open (app or online):
View transfer timeline
Make changes (based on status)
Access bank details for payment
Upload required info
Repeat completed transfers