Login
Register

Fresh start for you, familiar territory for us

Moving abroad brings plenty of change and uncertainty, but our reliability remains constant.

Transfer with confidence
Move your money with you

Empowering your relocation abroad

Whether you're moving for a new job, pursuing education, or starting a fresh chapter in a new country, Xe ensures your money gets where you need it to go safely and efficiently. Our seamless transfers make managing your finances one less thing to worry about during your big move.

Start your transfer now
Speak with our transfer experts

24/5 expert global transfer support

Contact us if you have questions about large money transfers or want to learn how Xe can help you save on your overseas relocation. Connect with our transfer experts today via phone, live chat, or email.

Call us: Help Centre

Experience the Xe advantage

Bank-beating rates

We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank and see the difference.

Low to no fees

We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.

Lightning fast transfers

We make sending money abroad quick and easy. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes, ensuring your money reaches its destination when you need it to.

30+ years of excellence

Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services to process thousands of global transactions everyday.

Real-time tracking

With our real-time transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime, directly from your account.

Recurring payments

Looking to set up recurring payments for things like taxes, bills, investments, or mortgages? Xe makes setting up recurring payments easy for you.

Compare us to your bank

Xe consistently offers bank-beating exchange rates so you can keep more money in your pocket. With upfront pricing and no surprise fees, we outshine traditional banks.

Compare rates
The better way to transfer bank-to-bank

Transfer more with higher send limits

We offer higher transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.

Start sending
Save on recurring bills

Save more on everyday bills and expenses

When relocating abroad, it’s important to plan for recurring bills. With Xe, you can easily manage these payments and save more with bank-beating rates, ensuring you have the funds you need to cover your regular costs.

Start your transfer now

How to transfer money for your overseas relocation with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way. Enable notifications to get updated on your transfer.

Xe is trusted by millions around the globe

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings

More ways Xe can help you

Discover what else Xe can do for you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

Learn more

Large money transfer FAQ

How to transfer large amounts of money with Xe?
What is the best way to transfer large amounts of money internationally?
How long does a large money transfer take?
What information do I need to transfer large sums of money?
What is the sending limit at Xe?
What kind of security does Xe provide for my funds?
What kind of support does Xe offer for large money transfers?