Venezuelan Bolívar to Australian Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

VES to AUD Chart

Venezuelan Bolívar to Australian Dollar

1 VES = 0 AUD

Apr 6, 2025, 21:45 UTC - Apr 6, 2025, 21:45 UTC
VES/AUD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

aud

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09047
GBP / EUR1.17753
USD / JPY145.614
GBP / USD1.28407
USD / CHF0.855588
USD / CAD1.42568
EUR / JPY158.788
AUD / USD0.600027

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

