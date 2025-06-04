Romanian Leu to Ghanaian Cedi Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
RON to GHC Chart

Romanian Leu to Ghanaian Cedi

1 RON = 0 GHC

Jul 7, 2025, 11:35 UTC - Jul 7, 2025, 11:35 UTC
RON/GHC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

GHC - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17269
GBP / EUR1.16078
USD / JPY145.397
GBP / USD1.36124
USD / CHF0.797121
USD / CAD1.36620
EUR / JPY170.505
AUD / USD0.650192

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

