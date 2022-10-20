Login
Qatari Riyal to Caymanian Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

QAR to KYD Chart

Qatari Riyal to Caymanian Dollar

1 QAR = 0 KYD

Mar 8, 2025, 12:42 UTC - Mar 8, 2025, 12:42 UTC
QAR/KYD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

qar

QAR - Qatari Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kyd

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08347
GBP / EUR1.19183
USD / JPY148.014
GBP / USD1.29131
USD / CHF0.880068
USD / CAD1.43817
EUR / JPY160.369
AUD / USD0.630461

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

