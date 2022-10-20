Login
Peruvian Sol to Zimbabwean Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

PEN to ZWD Chart

Peruvian Sol to Zimbabwean Dollar

1 PEN = 0 ZWD

Feb 26, 2025, 09:12 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 09:12 UTC
PEN/ZWD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

zwd

ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04992
GBP / EUR1.20524
USD / JPY149.314
GBP / USD1.26540
USD / CHF0.894709
USD / CAD1.43250
EUR / JPY156.767
AUD / USD0.632805

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

