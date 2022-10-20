Login
Register

Luxembourg Franc to Fijian Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

LUF to FJD Chart

Luxembourg Franc to Fijian Dollar

1 LUF = 0 FJD

Mar 9, 2025, 23:03 UTC - Mar 9, 2025, 23:03 UTC
LUF/FJD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

fjd

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

More Fijian Dollar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08539
GBP / EUR1.19151
USD / JPY147.511
GBP / USD1.29325
USD / CHF0.877821
USD / CAD1.43746
EUR / JPY160.107
AUD / USD0.630189

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings