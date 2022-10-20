Login
Irish Pound to Isle of Man Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
IEP to IMP Chart

Irish Pound to Isle of Man Pound

1 IEP = 0 IMP

Mar 9, 2025, 06:25 UTC - Mar 9, 2025, 06:25 UTC
IEP/IMP close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

iep

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

imp

IMP - Isle of Man Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.

More Isle of Man Pound info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08354
GBP / EUR1.19190
USD / JPY148.045
GBP / USD1.29147
USD / CHF0.880207
USD / CAD1.43782
EUR / JPY160.412
AUD / USD0.630474

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

