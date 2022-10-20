Login
Euro to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

EUR to CNH Chart

Euro to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 EUR = 0 CNH

Apr 5, 2025, 16:25 UTC - Apr 5, 2025, 16:25 UTC
EUR/CNH close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

eur

EUR - Euro

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09588
GBP / EUR1.18135
USD / JPY146.947
GBP / USD1.29462
USD / CHF0.861134
USD / CAD1.42234
EUR / JPY161.037
AUD / USD0.604148

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

