Login
Register

Cypriot Pound to CFP Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

CYP to XPF Chart

Cypriot Pound to CFP Franc

1 CYP = 0 XPF

Feb 26, 2025, 20:19 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 20:19 UTC
CYP/XPF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

xpf

XPF - CFP Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.

More CFP Franc info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04840
GBP / EUR1.20908
USD / JPY148.883
GBP / USD1.26761
USD / CHF0.894195
USD / CAD1.43435
EUR / JPY156.089
AUD / USD0.630029

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings