Belgian Franc to Bitcoin Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

BEF to BTC Chart

Belgian Franc to Bitcoin

1 BEF = 0 BTC

Feb 26, 2025, 18:39 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 18:39 UTC
BEF/BTC close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

btc

BTC - Bitcoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04990
GBP / EUR1.20913
USD / JPY148.938
GBP / USD1.26946
USD / CHF0.893043
USD / CAD1.43232
EUR / JPY156.370
AUD / USD0.631451

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

