Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Indonesian Rupiah Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

AWG to IDR Chart

Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Indonesian Rupiah

1 AWG = 0 IDR

Mar 8, 2025, 18:36 UTC - Mar 8, 2025, 18:36 UTC
AWG/IDR close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08327
GBP / EUR1.19249
USD / JPY148.047
GBP / USD1.29178
USD / CHF0.880039
USD / CAD1.43752
EUR / JPY160.374
AUD / USD0.630396

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

