XAG - Silver Ounce

The Silver Ounce is the currency of Silver. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver is XAG. Below, you'll find Silver Ounce rates and a currency converter.

Silver Ounce Stats

NameSilver Ounce
SymbolOunce
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XAG conversionXAG to USD
Top XAG chartXAG to USD chart

Silver Ounce Profile

Users
Silver

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03782
GBP / EUR1.21197
USD / JPY150.618
GBP / USD1.25781
USD / CHF0.903333
USD / CAD1.44661
EUR / JPY156.315
AUD / USD0.620795

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%