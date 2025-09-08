Compare La Banque Postale EUR to CHF exchange rate
|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
0.917100
|€0
CHF917.10Send now
We don’t have La Banque Postale rates for this currency pair yet, but you can still compare a quote from La Banque Postale to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
About La Banque Postale
Created in 2006 from the postal network and headquartered in Paris, La Banque Postale is a universal bank serving individuals, professionals, and public bodies. It provides everyday banking, savings, insurance, mortgages, and social-impact financing. A nationwide post-office footprint and digital platforms support inclusion, local government services, and responsible finance initiatives across France.
How fast is a La Banque Postale EUR to CHF transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with La Banque Postale from Europe to Switzerland vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check La Banque Postale's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are La Banque Postale to transfer fees?
La Banque Postale international money transfer costs from EUR to CHF depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare La Banque Postale fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by La Banque Postale for converting Euro (EUR) to Swiss Franc (CHF) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less Swiss Franc than expected. Use our comparison table to see how La Banque Postale’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
La Banque Postale may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Euro to Swiss Franc with La Banque Postale typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
La Banque Postale may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including La Banque Postale, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.