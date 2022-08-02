One complete global payments solution.

From cross-border payments and collections to managing FX risk, we’re here to help you navigate the complexities of doing business globally. Our mission is to give you more time and freedom to focus on what really matters—growing your business.

Xe global business account and international payments

Fast, secure global business payments

Discover why tens of thousands of businesses worldwide trust us to take the stress and effort out of their global payment needs. Send all your business money transfers from one easy-to-use online platform.

Get the best rates for small business global payments

FX risk management made simple

Today’s volatile markets can expose your business to high risk. Our dealers have decades of experience navigating businesses through complex market movements with sophisticated risk management products.

International business payments made easy

Global solutions right from your ERP

With easy, direct integrations into Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, your global payments all live in one place, with instant gain/loss analysis and robust reporting.

ERP Integrations with Xe

The world’s trusted currency data API

Xe’s currency data API provides real-time, accurate and reliable currency exchange information for 170+ global currencies. Integrate data sourced from over 100 highly reputable financial data providers and central banks.

Xe currency data API software integration

Why use Xe for your business

With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

We're the currency authority

There’s a reason 275+ million people visit Xe online every year. We offer accurate rates and convenient business solutions with decades of experience.

Safety and security

As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to securely process over $115 billion of international business annually. Your security is our business.

Competitive rates

Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.

No surprise fees

We consider it our bottom line to protect yours. Make informed decisions for your business with no set minimum for transfers and Xe’s near zero fees.

Solutions for every business

Entrepreneurs

We know you’re busy running your business. That’s why we make it simple to start sending money with Xe. Get a quick and easy way to make business payments at transparent, competitive rates.

Growing Businesses

As a small to mid-sized business, you need a reliable way to pay overseas suppliers and employees. With FX risk management for 130+ currencies across 220+ countries, we’ve got you covered.

Enterprises

Our experienced team is here to help you manage your cash flow abroad. We’ll work with you to offer custom solutions for your foreign exchange needs. Plan future transfers at set rates and more.

Recommended by 50,000 verified customers

With over 25 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. Find out what our customers love most about using Xe to send money abroad!

We're here to help you navigate the complexities of doing business internationally.

Ready to transform your global business payments? Speak with a currency expert today for tailored advice, or fill out the form on the right to get started. We're fluent in currencies, so you don't have to be.

XE Europe B.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank) under the Payment Services Directive II, registration R149006, for the provision of payment services. XE is a limited company registered in the Netherlands. Registered number: 72587873. Registered office: Rozengracht 12, 1st floor, 1016NB, Amsterdam.

