Faster AUD Payments – Here’s What Our Customers Have to Say

Xe Consumer APAC 12 december 2019 — 3 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

We’ve been making a lot of noise lately about the New Payments Platform (NPP) and the fact that, to date, XE is the only foreign exchange provider who is fully enabled with it.

Why? Well, in short, it means our team is able to receive your AUD payments almost instantaneously so we can start paying your funds out faster. I think we can all agree that faster, simpler money transfers are something to get excited about…

You don’t need to just take our word for it, though. We’ve seen hundreds of our clients make the switch to paying us via Osko* and are now discovering the benefits of quicker, easier AUD payments.

*Osko is the overlay service that sits on top of the PayID; essentially the ‘gateway’ to the NPP. You can read more about how it all works here.

Here’s what our customers have to say:

“Speed, efficiency, ease. These are the best words for your service. Two hours from receiving my money, it has been transferred to my overseas bank.

I highly recommend XE and using PayID and Osko.”

Trax, Australia via Trustpilot

“We started using Osko to transact our payments to XE at the beginning of November and have found it to be very useful in terms of speed of payment and ease of use.

I have no problem recommending this payment method to anyone who needs to improve their processing of international transactions.”

Jason Hester, Financial Controller at Fingermark



If you’re yet to make the switch and are still paying us via BPay (what are you waiting for?!), here are a few reasons to consider using Osko to make your next international money transfer.

Payments via BPay take a day, payments via Osko take seconds



If you’re still using BPay to settle your AUD payments, you may not be aware that it takes a day for us to receive them, which means your money transfers cannot be processed on the same day.



With Osko, we’ll receive your payments in seconds and can pay out your funds sooner.

Pre-confirmation of payee



Receive confirmation of who your payment is going to before making a payment – this makes it much easier to ensure your payment doesn’t get sent to the wrong recipient.

No more complex numbers to remember



Thanks to the NPP’s PayID addressing service, you can set up easy-to-remember banking IDs, such as your phone number or email address, to direct payments to your account.



For example, when making a payment to XE (HiFX Limited), all you need to do is direct your payment to payments.apac@xe.com.

…Did we mention emojis?!



You can include emojis in the payment reference 👍🐨😎

Register for an XE Money Transfer account or log in to your account to get started.

If you have any questions, please contact us and we’d be happy to help.

Personal accounts: transfers.apac@xe.com

Business accounts: business.apac@xe.com

Please Note:

The information, materials, accompanying literature and documentation available on our internet site is for information purposes only and is not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. XE, its officers, employees and representatives accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the above information.

Click here more information about *XE*

Regulatory Information