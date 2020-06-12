Enter to Win the Xe Giveaway by Sending Money from the UK to India

Send a money transfer to India before the month of September is up for your chance to win the grand prize.

Were you planning on sending money from the UK to India in the near future? We’ve got some good news for you. If you make a money transfer to India before the month of September is over, you could qualify for entry to the Xe Giveaway.

But what exactly is the Xe Giveaway? And why should you enter? Don’t worry, we’ve got thousands of reasons waiting for you.

What is the Xe Giveaway?

You may have heard about our recently new and improved money transfers to India. To celebrate these new transfers, we’re offering you a chance to win a monetary prize if you send a money transfer before this month is up.

For the rest of August and all of September, if you transfer at least £250 from the UK to India, you’ll be automatically entered into a random prize drawing.

What’s the prize? If you win, you’ll receive the GBP equivalent of ₹100,000.

Now that we’ve gotten your attention, let’s talk how to enter. Guess what? It won’t be difficult, time-consuming, or complicated to enter. If you’ve transferred with Xe before, you already know exactly what to do.

How do I enter the Xe Giveaway?

The window for contest entry money transfers will officially begin on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 9:00 am GMT.

Need a reminder on sending money with Xe? Here’s a quick refresher. In order for your transfer to count as an entry, there are just a few extra things you’ll need to keep in mind:

Send an Xe money transfer from the UK to India during the month of August or September. Make sure your transfer is completed and settled by September 30, 2020 at 11:59 pm GMT. Send at least £250 GBP per money transfer. There’s no limit to how often you can enter—every qualifying money transfer will count as an entry (and increase your chances of winning).

Time to enter?

Yes it is! The giveaway is open, and you’re all set to start transferring and enter the contest whenever you’re ready. Visit our giveaway page to learn more about the contest and transfer to enter. Good luck!