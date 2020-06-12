In a Rush? We Can Transfer Money to These Countries in Minutes

Keep checking back! This is the latest list of countries we can send money to in minutes.

Updated: October 9, 2020

If there’s one thing we all agree we could use more of, it’s time. From trying to meet deadlines to working through a packed schedule, having a little extra time can make a huge difference in your schedule and your peace of mind.

In the money transfer world, transfer speed is one of the most important factors in choosing who you want to send money with. We’re committed to offering our customers the best possible money transfer experience, and one of the ways we do that is by continually working to improve our transfer speed.

Enjoy our fastest transfers when you send money to these countries

In conjunction with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, we’ve been upgrading our money transfers to a number of countries and currencies. One of the greatest improvements we’ve made is a drastic increase in transfer speed.

Let us put it in perspective.

Before: Your money would typically reach its destination in 1-4 business days.

Now: Depending on where you’re sending money, it could arrive in minutes.

At this time, we can send money to the following countries and have it reach its destination in a matter of minutes:

Don’t worry: this list is by no means the final one. We are continually striving to improve our money transfers by improving transfer times and exchange rates, and that means you’ll soon be able to enjoy quick money transfers to more and more countries.

Be sure to regularly check back! We’ll update this list as we continue to facilitate quicker transfers for additional currencies.

