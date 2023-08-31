Refer friends and earn £25+

MEET OUR NEW REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM
Get a £25 gift card for you and a friend when they make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling £1000 or more. Exclusively on the Xe app.
Share your referral code via text, email, or social
They make a qualifying transfer (or a few) totaling $1,000 or more
You each get a $25 gift card of your choice. Repeat for more—there's no limit!
After you've joined our refer a friend programme and have access to your very own personalised referral code, you can share it with your contacts via Email, SMS, Whatsapp, or any other messaging service you use. We also recommend sharing the code on your social channels or community pages to reach as many relevant friends as possible. Please note that you'll need third-party cookies enabled in order to participate.
Our referral programme is open to everyone. If you know someone who sends money abroad, you can grab your personalised code and start sharing right away. It's a great way to earn some extra cash simply by helping a friend out!
It can take up to 10 working days from when the person you've referred has had their payment sent. If you haven't received your gift card by this time, please email referafriend@xe.com and someone will look into it further for you.
You can access the full Terms and Conditions for our UK-based Refer a Friend program by clicking here.
HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.