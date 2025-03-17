Westpac, founded in 1817 as the Bank of New South Wales, is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. As one of the largest financial institutions in the region, Westpac operates across Australia, New Zealand, and select international markets, serving millions of customers. With a strong presence in personal, business, and institutional banking, Westpac offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including everyday banking, lending, wealth management, and corporate and investment banking solutions.