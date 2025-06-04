Banque Cantonale De Genève (BCGE) SWIFT code in Switzerland

The main SWIFT code for Banque Cantonale De Genève (BCGE) in Switzerland is BCGECHGGXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Switzerland and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banque Cantonale De Genève (BCGE) in Switzerland, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BCGECHGGXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.