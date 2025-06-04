Search for your bank's SWIFT code
What is a SWIFT/BIC code?
A SWIFT code, also known as a BIC, is an international bank identifier used to make sure your money reaches the right place when sending or receiving funds across borders. It tells banks exactly which financial institution is involved in the transfer, helping to ensure secure, accurate delivery of international payments.
Why do I need a SWIFT/BIC code?
You’ll typically need a SWIFT/BIC code when sending or receiving international transfers, as it helps identify the correct financial institution and route the payment securely. However, not all international transfers require one—some countries or payment methods may use alternatives like IBANs, routing numbers, or national clearing codes.
Does my bank have more than one SWIFT code?
Many banks have multiple SWIFT codes, especially major banks with branches in different cities. Some banks use a single global SWIFT code, while others assign unique codes to specific branches to help route international payments more accurately.
Frequently asked questions
A SWIFT code is used to identify a specific bank or financial institution when sending or receiving money across borders. It acts like an international address for your bank, helping route your transfer securely and accurately through the global banking system. While not every transfer method or country requires a SWIFT code, it’s often needed when making traditional wire transfers through banks. Providing the correct SWIFT code reduces the risk of delays, rejections, or misrouted payments.
It depends on the bank. Some banks use a single global SWIFT code for all branches, while others assign unique codes to specific branches or departments—especially in large cities or for business and corporate accounts. If your branch has a dedicated SWIFT code, it's best to use it, as it may speed up processing and improve tracking accuracy. If not, the bank’s head office SWIFT code is usually a reliable alternative.
You can find your branch's SWIFT code in several ways:
Search tools like the one on this page
Online banking platforms, where international transfer details are usually available
Bank statements or official correspondence
Customer support at your branch or via the bank’s main helpline If your branch doesn’t have a unique SWIFT code, your bank may instruct you to use a general or head office code instead.
Using the wrong SWIFT code can lead to delays, rejections, or in some cases, the funds being sent to the wrong financial institution. If the payment is rejected, it may be returned to the sender, often with additional fees. If the funds reach the wrong bank, retrieving them can be time-consuming and may incur recovery charges. Always double-check the SWIFT code with your bank or the recipient before confirming a transfer, especially for large or urgent payments.
A standard SWIFT code is either 8 or 11 characters long and follows this structure:
Bank Code (4 letters): Identifies the bank
Country Code (2 letters): Shows the country where the bank is located
Location Code (2 characters): Indicates the city or region
Branch Code (3 characters, optional): Identifies a specific branch
If the code is only 8 characters long, it typically refers to the bank’s main office.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.